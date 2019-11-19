The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, has disclosed the postponement of the 2019 Abuja Carnival.

The government however did not give reasons for the cancellation of the carnival earlier billed to hold from 23rd to 25th November, 2019.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Joe Mutah, the government apologized to all invited guests for any inconvenience the postponement might have caused.

“A new date will be announced for the carnival in due course,” Mutah said.