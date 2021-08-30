The Federal Government has postponed the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony scheduled to hold on September 3.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment,Chief Adeniyi Adebayo made this known yesterday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Ifedayo Sayo.

Adebayo said the Nigeria at 60 award ceremony was planned as part of Jubilee celebrations of Nigeria’s Independence to honour 60 notable Nigerians, who had made immense contributions to the nation’s growth.

The minister regretted any inconveniences the postponement might have caused stakeholders and the public.

He, however, said that a new date would be communicated in due course.

