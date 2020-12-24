From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed on Wednesday commissioned a fire substation built for the Treasury House which houses the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Speaking at the event, the Minister extolled the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Idris Ahmed for building the facility which will help battle fire incidents in the building and its environs.

She was also pleased that 35 firemen have been posted to man the facility by the Comptroller-General of the Fire Service.

According to her, “the Treasury House is the key driver of the ongoing Public Financial Management Reforms in line with the desire of the Federal Government to bring the nation up to speed with other leading world economies. “In carrying out this enormous task, the Treasury has not lost sight of the need to ensure that the work environment is not only conducive but safe. The prioritization of fire detection, prevention and control by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is indeed a welcome development. “Initiative such as this among other infrastructural development projects embarked on by the OAGF are in tandem with the policy of this administration. The effort of the Treasury in that direction is pleasantly noted.