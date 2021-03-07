From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has presented letters of credence to 25 career and non-career ambassadors-designate. At the ceremony, which took place at the Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja, were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna.

Some of the envoys who received the letters of credence were Ambassador Ben Okoyen (Cuba); Ambassador George Edokpa (Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations); Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed (Qatar); Ambassador Nura Rimi (Egypt, with concurrent accreditation to Eritrea and Palestine).

Addressing the ambassadors-designate, Onyeama said the presentation represented many years of very hard work on their part, adding that the presentation was also a fulfillment of their labour.

Onyeama also said to each of the envoys, that appointment was a testimony to the confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari has in them, to send them out as his principal envoys to represent the country in their designated countries.