Marcus Nkire, Abuja

In a bid to capitalize on the benefits of the digital world, the Federal Government has promised to speed up process to create a cyber platform to boost the economy.

The Minister for Communications and Digital Economy Dr. ISA Ibrahim Pantami, stated this while explaining the idea behind the name change of his portfolio by Mr. President last month.

He said “ We intend to transcend from the traditional business to the digital business, the whole world now is going digital and we need to improve our cyber space in order to move forward.”

“In agreement with Mr. President, the federal government is looking to grow our digital economy so that in the next we can begin to reap the rewards.”

He further detailed the policies on ground to develop the digital processes as he revealed intentions to review the costs of National Communications Commission (NCC) controlled broadband services. He said.

“The idea is to get many Nigerians trained on digital literacy and secondly we want to make sure that broadband penetration has been increased and is affordable to Nigerians

“And in the future we do hope to start giving incentives to people that want to migrate from traditional businesses to digital businesses.”

“Currently, we are in contact with the NCC to review its costs, try as much as possible to reduce it and improve the effectiveness of its services”