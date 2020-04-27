The Federal Government has launched investigations into alleged abuse and maltreatment of Nigerians in China following the outbreak of dreaded Coronavirus in that country.

Nigerians have bemoaned their ill-treatment in recent months in the Chinese region of Guangdong over the handling, testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Confirming the ongoing investigation, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said: “Our Consulate in Guangzhou has started,” he said about the launch of the investigation. A top diplomat close to Mr. Onyeama disclosed that the head of the Nigeria Embassy in Beijing has been directed to commence immediate investigations into the allegations to enable the Federal Government know the next line of action to take.

“I can tell you that the Nigerian government is investigating the alleged attacks on Nigerians by Chinese in Guangzhou.The government really wants to get the actual position from the Chinese and Nigerian Embassy in China. If it is true that Nigerians were really attacked and discriminated against in China because of COVID-19, the government would like to know and then decide on the next line of action. As a government, we do not want to act on hearsay but fact,” said the soruce.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has rejected claims of maltreatment of Nigerians in China saying the country has zero tolerance to discrimination.

The embassy urged foreign nationals in China to “strictly observe local anti-epidemic regulations. China values her friendly relations with Nigeria. The Embassy stands ready to keep in communication with the Nigerian side in this regard.”