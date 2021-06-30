From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Government has promised to ensure accountability in the implementation of its Social Investment Programme ongoing across the states.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq stated this while flagging off the distribution of engagement letters and electronic devices to 175 trained Independent Monitors in Sokoto.

Represented by Bashir Nura Alkali, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the minister disclosed that no fewer than 5,000 independent monitors have been trained across the states.

She said the trained persons would be commissioned to monitor both progresses and impacts of various social investment schemes within their localities.

The Minister noted that the devices are equipped with an application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained Independent Monitors.

Her words: “Each Independent Monitor is expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme, to help deliver on the mandate of the present administration’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“Your scope of work includes routine monitoring of all programmes under the National Social Investment Programme in your assigned local government area, and provides evidence-based reports on findings in the field.

“Each monitor must meet up to eighty percent of their deliverables monthly, to be eligible for the monthly stipend of thirty thousand naira, for the one year duration, from June 2021 to May 2022.” The Minister explained.

It would be recalled, the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, was targeted to lift 200 millions of citizens out of poverty through Job Creation Programme N-POWER, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme NHGSFP, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme CCT, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme GEEP.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.