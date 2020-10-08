Uche Usim, Abuja

To reduce the scathing effects on rising petrol cost in a deregulated environment, the Federal Government has assured of reducing the cost of conversion and installation of autogas on engines hitherto run on petrol.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Silva gave the assurance in Abuja at an Autogas Dispensing Station and Conversion Inspection Exercise, held at the NNPC Autogas Dispensing facility Jahi and Autolady Garage, where some government official vehicles were being converted.

According to him, the new development was consistent with President Muhammmadu Buhari’s commitment to ushering in the epoch of gas as a better, cheaper and cleaner fuel for Nigerians.

He expressed his satisfaction with the conversion process thus far, and charged conversion centers to make vehicle and user safety a priority during the process. He added that his vehicles and some in the President’s fleet would soon be converted as well.

Also present at the inspection was the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, who stated that the government will ensure that autogas will soon be made available to people all over the country.

“Nigerians can be rest assured of the Government’s undying commitment to providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to PMS, as prices have been on an upward climb in recent months following the deregulation of the Downstream sector.

“Aside from the fact that autogas is cheaper, we are also concerned about making the conversion of cars affordable so that Nigerians can indeed reap the advantage of this new policy,” he said.

The PPPRA Boss after the inspections also said that some filling stations across the country were already keying into the plan by adding Autogas dispensers to their stations.

He urged Nigerians to embrace Autogas as gas powered vehicles are cheaper and environmentally friendly than any other fuel available on the market today. He also noted that the majority of vehicles built in the last two decades were well suited to conversion for dual fuel applications, therefore safe for all Nigerians willing to convert their vehicles.