From Molly Kilete, Abuja and Timothy Olanrewaaju, Maiduguri

The Federal Government has promised to provide necessary equipment to pursue the war against Boko Haram in the northeast to an end.

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, who led service Chiefs on a visit to Maiduguri, theatre of military operation against Boko Hsram, yesterday, assured troops of government’s readiness to provide needed platform and recruit more soldiers to boost the counter-insurgency war.

“Very soon, we will embark on recruitment of more soldiers and officerss, so that we can improve the manpower of our Armed Forces. We will bring new equipment which will enable you to be more proficient and effective in this assignment,” he told troops at the Theatre Command Headquarters.

While answering questions from newsmen, the minister said he was in Maiduguri with the service chiefs to assess “the fighting spirit” of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He commended the troops for their dedication and high spirit even as he urged them to remain committed in the operation.

“Let me begin by thanking you all with the work you have been doing.

“The job you have been doing is highly appreciated by our Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari and he said we should come here and talk to you to continue with the effort,” Magashi said.

The minister, who noted the injuries and loss of lives by some personnel in the course of the assignment, assured that their losses would not be in vain.

He observed that Nigerian military has distinguished itself in various operations across the world and that of the insurgency would not be different.

Meanwhile, the army headquarters in Abuja said its soldiers on counter insurgency operations in the north east have arrested a suspected informant working for the Boko Haram terrorists group.

The suspect alongside his accomplices, according to the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, were responsible for the attacks on troops location by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State.

Yerima, in a statement, said the suspect confessed to have revealed troops’ movements and position to the Boko Haram collaborators. He said the military has commenced investigation to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.

Yerima’s statement made available to Daily Sun reads; “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested suspected Boko Haram informants whose spying activities and that of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State. The informant, who was identified as Modu Ari, was apprehended by troops of 27 Task Force Bridge.

On interrogation, he confessed to have revealed troops’ movements and position to the Boko Haram collaborators. Investigation is, however, ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.

The unfortunate sabotage of troops’ movement by Ari and his accomplices made it possible for the terrorists to attack the rear element of troops on patrol. Though the attack was swiftly repelled by troops from the Tactical Headquarters of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, its own troops suffered some casualties.

In spite of the setback, the Chief of Army Staff has encouraged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango to keep their fighting spirit up and to remain dedicated in the effort to flush out the remnants of the terrorists as quickly as possible. He charged them not to relent even in the face of gross unpatriotic acts of some locals who are snitching on their movements and positions.

The COAS also admonished citizens to, as a matter of patriotic duty, avail the troops of credible and timely information that would help them flush out the adversaries.”