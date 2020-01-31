The Federal Government says it is poised to promote healthy working conditions for Nigerian workers in line with International Labour Organisation (ILO) Standards.

Mr William Alo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment said this in an address at a two-day Practical Workshop on Report Rendition on the Application of Unratified Conventions and Recommendations held in Abuja.

Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director/Head of Press in the ministry said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Akpan quoted Alo as saying: “This administration recognises that a stable and harmonious industrial relation climate and decent work for all, is critical instrument for the realisation of the goal and targets of the 2020 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This is in term of creating more jobs, improving livelihoods and ensuring sustainable development in Nigeria.”

He said that, in 2018 and 2019 the country was able to clear up back-log of reports due on Ratified and Unratified Conventions within the specified period as expected.

He said that it was therefore the ministry’s plan, to ensure that report on Unratified Conventions was submitted as at when due.

Alo said that the workshop was centered on Report Rendition on the Application of Unratified Conventions and Recommendations.

“This is in line with the ILO Article 19, which provides that member states should in respect of such conventions and recommendations not ratified report to the Director General of the ILO office at appropriate intervals as requested by the governing body.

“The position of the law and practice of the federation and its constituent states, provinces and cantons in regard to the conventions.

“That is showing the extent to which effort has been given, or is proposed to be given, to any of the provision of the conventions by legislation, administrative action, collective agreement or otherwise,” he said.(NAN)