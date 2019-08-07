The Federal Government has approved the promotion of 2,932 senior civil servants in the federal civil service under the 2018 Directorate Level promotion exercise.

Those that were promoted sat for the examination more than one year ago and the commission just released the circular yesterday.

The circular by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) with reference no: FC.6243/GOV/2018/VOL.ll/341 dated 5th August, 2019 is titled, “Promotion of Officers on SGL. 14 to 15, SGL. 15 to 16 and SGL.16 to 17 in the Federal Civil Service with effect from 01/01/2018.”

The circular was signed by the commission’s Chairman, Dr. Bello Ingawa, who resumed duty in December 2018, six months after the examinations were conducted.

The promotion examination was conducted in July 2018 for both professional and administrative cadres in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for them to be promoted to the next levels.

According to details of the promotion pasted on the website of the commission, most of those promoted were officers in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF).

Out of the 327 in the office, 76 were moved to Salary Grade Level (SGL) 17 from SGL 16. Seventy were administrative officers, three librarians; two programme analysts and one statistician.

Also, 135 from the office were promoted from SGL 15 to SGL 16; out of which 121 are Administrative Officers, seven librarians, four statisticians and one Computer Engineer.