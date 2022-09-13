From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLA) has condemned the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for awarding N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract to ex-militant, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

Its Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani, said the award of the contract in the Niger Delta was a clear indication that the Nigerian government was promoting criminality.

“It is really sad that the Nigerian government is promoting criminality. Because what they have practically done is encourage criminality. So, criminals can take arms against the state and they can now rubbish our own security, the police, navy, army, and DSS meaning all of them cannot secure the country or the oil pipelines. One day, the Nigerian government will come and hire terrorists to guide us, this is really terrible.”

Rafsanjani in a statement, yesterday, made reference to Tompolo’s past records and troubles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) questioning the NNPC for ignoring these past records and awarding him the contract.

“Who oversighted the procurement process of this award? were there bids, and what process led to his emergence on this award, or is our Bureau of Public Procurement also an incompetent institution that couldn’t deliver on a free and equitable process? On the other doesn’t the law have clear stipulations on contract awards in Nigeria?”