(NAN)The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has proposed replication of standard medical warehouses in the six geopolitical zones as the ministry signed a management contract with MDS Logistics Ltd. for two zonal Federal Medical Warehouses.

Mrs. Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the ministry, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Health and MDS Logistics Ltd. have signed a contract under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) for the operations and maintenance of Premier Medical Warehouse Abuja and Federal Medical Warehouse Lagos.

The minister said that medical warehouses should be seen as more than ordinary medical facilities because they safeguard the future of the nation.

Adewole urged the maintenance company to break new grounds and justify the confidence reposed in it by the Federal Government by keeping to the terms of the agreement.

The Managing Director, MDS Logistics Ltd., Mr. Taiwo Ajibola, said that the company had the competence and expertise.

The managing director said that the feat would be achieved by ensuring that the users came first and that drugs were delivered in good form.

The Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Chidi Izuwah, said that signing of the contract kick-started another significant project of health infrastructure delivery within the framework of National Strategic Health Development Policy Plan (2018-2022).