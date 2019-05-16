Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has proposed replication of standard medical warehouses in the country’s six geo-political zones.

The ministry has just signed a management contract with MDS Logistics Ltd., for two zonal federal medical warehouses.

The ministry’s Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs. Boade Akinola, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.

The ministry and MDS Logistics Ltd. signed a contract under the Public Private Partnership, for the operations and maintenance of Premier Medical Warehouse Abuja and Federal Medical Warehouse Lagos.

Prof. Adewole said that medical warehouses should be seen as more than ordinary medical facilities because they safeguard the future of the nation.

Adewole urged the maintenance company to break new grounds and justify the confidence reposed in it by the Federal Government by keeping to the terms of the agreement.

Managing Director of the firm, Mr Taiwo Ajibola, said that the company had the competence and expertise.

Ajibola said the feat would be achieved by ensuring that users come first and that drugs are delivered in good form.

On his part, Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Chidi Izuwah, said signing of the contract has kick-started another significant project in health infrastructure delivery; within the framework of National Strategic Health Development Policy Plan (2018-2022).