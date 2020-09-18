Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has told the United States and the United Kingdom that the country has ample provisions in its laws to sanction violators and perpetrators of electoral violence and fraud in the country.

The government said it took note of the concerns of some of its partners, specifically the United States and the United Kingdom governments regarding the elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The government also noted that both countries expressed their intention to take punitive measures against those they decide will be involved in what they termed as ‘undermining democracy.’

The government stated this, following the visa imposition by the United States Government on election offenders during the November, 2019 elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, its threat on the Edo and Ondo elections and the decision of the Government of the United Kingdom to apply same sanctions.

The Federal Government, in a statement issued by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, further said it would be considered disrespectful of the sovereignty of Nigeria for any outside authority to sit in judgment over the conduct of its citizens and apply punitive measures such as visa restriction, unilaterally.

The government however said it appreciated the support and encouragement of its international partners such as the EU, but urged its equally valued partners such as the UK and US to cooperate with its relevant agencies by providing them whatever concrete evidence of observed misconduct to allow its laws and regulations to take their course.

“It is important to highlight that the responsibility for the conduct of elections in Nigeria solely resides with the Independent National Electoral Commission and State Independent Electoral Commissions. The Federal Government, and especially the President, is committed to providing all necessary logistic, financial and security support to the electoral process.

“The President has continually urged all parties and contestants to peacefully conduct themselves before, during and after the elections, and supported patriotic non-governmental initiatives such as the Abdusalami Abubakar Peace Committee.

“Furthermore, it should be noted that there are ample provisions in our laws to sanction violators and perpetrators of electoral violence and fraud. It would be considered disrespectful of the sovereignty of Nigeria for any outside authority to sit in judgment over the conduct of our citizens and apply punitive measures such as visa restriction, unilaterally.

“While we appreciate the support and encouragement of our international partners such as the EU, we urge our equally valued partners such as the UK and US to cooperate with our relevant agencies by providing them whatever concrete evidence of observed misconduct to allow our laws and regulations to take their course,” the government said.

The government also expressed solidarity with the government and people of the United States of America as regards their forthcoming election, which it said, hoped will be free from interference and violence.