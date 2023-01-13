From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, said that the Federal Government has provided 83 internal road intervention projects in various federal tertiary institutions across the country.

Out of this number, the government has handed over a total of 46 as at March 2022 and another 18 are now ready to be commissioned.

He said 19 roads are currently being attended to in other institutions across the country, making a total of 83.

The minister spoke in Sokoto, at the formal handover of 0.92 kilometres internal road project constructed in the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under its tertiary institutions internal roads intervention initiative.

Fashola stated that, in view of the importance of infrastructure to learning environment and quality of education, the Federal Government remained committed to bridging the infrastructure gaps in the country, including those of institutions of learning.

“It is undebatable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment” he said.

The minister who was represented on the occasion by the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto State, Kassim Maigwandu, explained that the gap in infrastructure was being bridged steadily by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways, which had now reached the schools.

In a statement, Director, (Press and Public Relations) of the ministry, Blessing Lere Adam, said that the

road projects, according to Fashola, benefited not only the students and the institution’s community but also provided jobs for youths, stating that 95 people were employed in the process of the construction of the road in the teaching hospital.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University Teaching Hospital Sokoto, Professor Anas Ahmed Sabir, represented by Dr Usman Malami Aliyu, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, said that, the entire hospital community was excited with the project. He noted that the project had made a significant part of the hospital more accessible and motorable.

“The commissioning of this road project will obviously mark the beginning of other assessible and affordable health care services delivery to all Nigerians” he said

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the UDUTH Board Management to President Muhammadu Buhari for all the support and for providing the enabling environment to operate quality service delivery.

Sabir also commended the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Controller at Sokoto office for ensuring that quality job was done at the appointed time and not compromised.

Meanwhile, the 0.95 km road in UDUTH links the new female students hostel; new multipurpose centre, School of Nursing and Midwifery; sewage treatment plant; renal dialysis centre; Aminity Ward and Nutritions Unit among others .