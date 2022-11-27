From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has made a strong case for better treatment of Nigerians living in India, extremely students and businessmen.

He stated this in India on the sidelines of the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.

He made a four-point demand from the Indian Government for the improved well-being of Nigerians living in that country.

Addressing his host, the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Aregbesola advocated for a change in the Indian Visa Policy for Nigerian Students.

He said, “this is to allow Nigerian students have visas for study programs and not on a six-monthly basis which is burdensome in cost and time.”

The Minister also canvassed for granting special visas for Nigerian businessmen and women to facilitate trade between the two nations.

He urged the Indian Government to, as a matter of urgency, reciprocate Visa-on-Arrival policy of Nigeria in India for Nigerians visiting India.

Being the largest in population and economy in Africa, the Minister canvassed in the conference, the inclusion of Nigeria as a full member of the G20 Group of nations for justice and equity.

Aregbesola further called on his host to release Nigerians who have served their terms in prisons as well as others who are detained without trial.