From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has urged stakeholders in the manufacturing and innovation sector to ensure strong regulatory frameworks are deployed in order to build confidence and trust in Nigerian goods and services.

He made this known at the second National Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in Nigeria, in Abuja, yesterday.

National Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in Nigeria is a regulatory organ that ensures Nigerian goods and services can favourably compete with their global counterparts.

Dr. Onu said the Federal Government aims to ensure cooperation among stakeholders in the STI stakeholders. According to the Minister, the cooperation will ensure reduced production cost and guarantee stability in the supply production chain.

The minister highlighted an added benefit of cooperation among STI stakeholders is “a solid foundation for irreversible industrialisation that is inclusive and sustainable for national development, employment generation and creation of our common wealth, for the good of all”.

He further said that the Ministry will propel Nigeria into a knowledge-driven economy by building vital institutional structures, human capacity development, veritable policy and the right legal framework to protect innovators like patents. Our programmes, especially for Research and Development would focus principally on need-based, demand-driven R&D activities.”

