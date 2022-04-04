The Federal Government has written to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), demanding an explanation over the failure of the country to pick a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After playing a goalless draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in Kumasi, the Eagles needed a clear victory but could only settle for a 1-1 draw in Abuja, which was not enough as the Ghanaians secured a passage to the Mundial on away goal rule.

Authoritative sources revealed that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Sports, wanted a written explanation on the current development, which has thrown the nation into mourning of sorts.

“Football is the number one sport in the country and the government is not happy that the sport that brings joy to the people is suffering a decline after the poor AFCON outing and now the World Cup ouster. The NFF has been told to explain in clear terms why this happened despite the huge support by the fans and also the government’s effort to create a good template for the game,” the source revealed.

It was learnt reliably that the NFF has been given up till the close of work on Monday April 4 (today) to reply to the issues raised by the Federal Government.

“There are many things attached to football and sports. Some of these professional players have their careers to pursue and it’s like a generation lost now. The government wants to know so that such will not happen again,” the source added.