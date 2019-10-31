Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The federal government has raised alarm over the relocation of unrepentant bandits from Zamfara and Katsina states to neighbouring states and beyond.

Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Dr Amina Shamaki, who raised the alarm at the Federal and States Security Administrator’s Meeting in Jalingo said this is an indication that those unrepentant bandits are making efforts to escalate the menace to other areas.

She noted that some states in the North-Central and South-West geopolitical zones have started experiencing upsurge in kidnap incidents being perpetrated by the dislodged bandits.

Shamaki encouraged security agencies to intensify efforts at degrading the capacity of armed bandits and deny them freedom of movement and action.

The permanent secretary, commended the governors of Taraba and Benue states for their efforts at bringing lasting solution to Tiv/Jukun crisis in Taraba state.

According to her, the governors are working closely with the Federal Government to facilitate and support early resolution of the impasse through effective peace building process.

Shamaki also urged other governors to support the Federal Government in its resolve to address the menance of perennial ethno-religious and communal clashes in other parts of the country.

Also, Mr Yassy Dogari, Permanent Secretary, Home Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) said that the meeting would serve as a platform for sharing of information.

Dogari said that the meeting would enhance intelligent evaluation among security managers.

He said that the planned commencement of Operation Ayem-Akpatuma 11 in the state would go along way in addressing the security challenges in the state.

Earlier, the state governor Darius Ishaku who received the team at the government house in Jalingo noted that the state is besieged by a barrage of security challenges despite enormous efforts on the part of the state government and called on the federal government to assist the state in catering for the thousands of Internally Displaced Persons taking refuge across the state.