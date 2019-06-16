Philip Nwosu

The Federal Government has increased the retirement benefits of members of the Armed Forces to ensure that they are properly settled after years of service to their fatherland, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin has revealed.

General Olonisakin made the disclosure at the graduation and passing out parade of trainees of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), explaining that with the signing of the 2019 appropriation bill into law, it is expected that the government will implement the new retirement benefits for the members of the armed forces.

The Chief of Defence Staff, who was represented by the Chief of Administration at the Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, said the federal government is not relenting in its efforts to improve the welfare of service personnel, urging them to key into the strides of the government in building Nigeria’s democratic values and sustainable national development.

He told the trainees that they should be the ambassadors of the armed force even in retirement, noting that, “as ambassadors of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, you are obliged to reflect the core values of loyalty, integrity and unalloyed service on your societal interactions and activities, particularly in the area of national security.”

He reminded the retiring personnel that the community intelligence gathering which they attended should be useful to them this time, adding that they must remember that this will enable them to become useful in the national security architecture.

Earlier in his address, the Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Liman spoke on the graduation of mid-level officers, saying for the first time the centre is imparting high-quality training in vocational, entrepreneurship and management to personnel of the Armed Force who are still in service and those about to exit.