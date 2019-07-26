The Federal government has reacted to the alleged brutality of a Nigerian in South Africa by the South African police.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that the reported harassment of the innocent Nigerian by South African policemen was frightening and uncalled for.

Recall that a video of ex-Big Brother Africa Star, Tayo Faniran, being assaulted and beaten by South African policemen went viral on the social media recently.

In the trending video, “the South African police claimed that he shouted at them and was very rude as they attempted to stop him for a routine search, their almost physical attack on him is most unprofessional.

“While South Africa policemen are currently on trial for alleged maltreatment of some Nigerians in South Africa; we will continue to call for caution and restraint.

“Faniran is however not in the police net, and the commission will reach out to him for a one-on-one interaction,” Dabiri-Erewa said.