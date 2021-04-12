From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The federal government has assured that 100 million Nigerians would be lifted out of poverty after the implementation of its National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

Minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva disclosed this on Monday during the opening ceremony of the NGEP consultative forum in Imo State.

According to the minister, the programme will create jobs for citizens in the country especially the youths who he said would be trained in the field of gas expansion.

Sylva also explained that through the programme, the country would soon benefit from gas as the main energy source for sustenance and utilisation, while promising to expand the demand and supply through available assets in the country.

‘Counting the impacts of the programme on our socio economic space within the first year of its launching, the administration further stepped up its commitment to industrialising Nigeria through gas utilisation by declaring year 2021 to 2030 “Decades of Gas”,’ he stated.

‘With proven gas reserves of over 200 million cubic feet and upsides of over 600 for, natural gas presents an opportunity for the nation to use gas as the catalyst for its socio economic renaissance.’

The minister, however, commended Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma who he said had played a major role role in projecting NGEP, expressing hope that the programme will have a resounding success in the state.

Sylva has recommended that other state governors emulate the program which he said will undoubtedly impact positively to the general economy of the country.

Governor Uzodinma represented by the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, in his speech, assured the minister of the continued support of the state government towards the realisation if the NGEP.