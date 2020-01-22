Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to access to affordable healthcare and social protection to member states of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries.

Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, gave the assurance in Abuja, yesterday, during the signing of the Headquarters Country Partnership Agreement for D-8 Health and Social Protection Programme Office.

Dada expressed gratitude to D-8 member countries for the honour bestowed on Nigeria to host the programme office of D-8 Health and Social Protection Programme, as well as the appointment of Dr. Ado Muhammad as director of the establishment. Dada said health and social protection programmes were critical tools in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The minister, however, noted that climate change had acted as an impediment to the developmental agenda of D-8 member countries and citizens.

Dada said member states had to do more by investing in human capital to realise their sustainable development goals.

“The adoption of the Health and Social Protection Programme by the D-8 member countries, is therefore, timely in assisting member states to reduce poverty and inequality, as well as boost healthcare delivery. This will undeniably bring about the desired growth that will facilitate structural transformation of our economies. It is, therefore, important that we as member states, continue to share our experiences towards making the programme a success.