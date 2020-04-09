Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians living abroad of its support and best wishes in the fight against coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said amidst the challenge caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s diplomatic missions abroad were still discharging their duties.

He said Nigerian missions continued to liaise with other countries, as well as international organisations and render reports on key developments, with a view to boosting the domestic efforts back home.

“Furthermore, our heads of mission have maintained communication with the leadership of the ministry at this period to keep the ministry informed of the conditions of Nigerians in their respective host countries. It would be recalled that in order to ensure the safety of members of staff, following the spread of the coronavirus, our missions were requested to take appropriate measures to facilitate the continued discharge of their official duties, despite restrictions. Only officers responsible for strategic duties are to report to the Chancery on the basis of exigencies, while others are to perform essential assignments from home to minimise contact at the office,” Nwonye said.

Nwonye said Nigerian missions were expected to adhere strictly to all safety guidelines by host authorities in their respective posts in order to protect officers, members of their families and others from the risk of exposure.