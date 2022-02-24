From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has reassured its commitment to the safety of Nigerians resident in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, said the government received with surprise reports of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The government however said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been reassured by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine of the safety of Nigerians in the country and measures being undertaken to keep them safe and facilitate the evacuation of those who wish to leave.

‘The Federal Government wishes to assure the families with loved ones in Ukraine that as soon as the airports in the country are opened, it would assist in facilitating the evacuation of Nigerians who are willing to leave.

‘In the meantime, the Nigerian Mission has confirmed that military action by the Russians has been confined to military installations,’ the government said.