From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has reinstated its commitment to improving the standards and quality of education in the country through adequate implementation of results gotten from the 2021 presidential visitation panel’s reports from 88 institutions.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, while receiving the reports on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, said 38 universities, 25 Polytechnics and 21 Colleges of Education were among the institutions visited.

The Minister said: “The purpose of the visitations is to review the various institutions in the areas of governance, standards, quality assurance, management of finances, relationship between management of board, staff and students the institutions.

“The assessment of the conditions of physical infrastructure and quality of instructions as well as instructional facilities and then advice government accordingly.

“We want to assure the nation that government will pay accelarated attention to the recommendations and the white papers that would be released with these reports.

He further inaugurated the recently constituted Governing Board of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) and appreciated the panel for a great job.

Former Head of Service/Chairman Visitation panel, University of Abuja, Bukar Goni Aji, earlier in his remarks stated that government has invested much in the institutions and that the reports will help improve quality of education and justify government funds allocation.

