From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that it received 38,051 Citizenship applications and recorded a total of 45,751 Business applications from September 2018 to October, 2020, leading to improvement in income generation for government by the ministry.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, made the disclosure, yesterday, in Abuja, at the fourth Quarter 2020 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Units’ Consultative Forum (3PUCF) of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), hosted by the Ministry of Interior.

He called on the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, (OHCSF) to professionalise the PPP unit in all MDAs of the federal government.

He said that the call for professionalising the PPP units in all MDAs has become necessary, especially, with the infrastructure gap bedevilling the country, as well as to ensure continuity, reduce public sector administrative cost, allow for shared risk, reduce the problem of public sector budget constraints and to, also, provide for easy monitoring of PPP projects across the country.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director, Citizenship and Business Department of the Ministry of Interior, Barr (Mrs) Moremi Soyinka- Onijala, further said that it has become imperative for government to look beyond its budgetary provisions for infrastructure development and embrace PPP options that have been globally recognised as project delivery process.

Dr. Belgore emphasised that, in line with the recent trends in PPP, his ministry was able to attract private sector investors for the development of some identified PPP projects in the security sector, especially, in the areas of Expatriate Quota and Citizenship Automation; Processing of non-judgemental Visa applications globally, Immigration and Borderline Management; Production of Emergency Passports and, recently, the Expansion and Development of the Nigerian Correctional Service’s (NCoS) Shoe and Garment Factories in Aba, Abia State and a Leather Factory in Janguza, Kano State, which he said off-take and concession agreements are at the verge of being finalised for signing.

He said: “Through PPP, the ministry recorded a total business applications of 45,751 as well as 38,051 citizenship applications from September 2018 to October, 2020, leading improvement in income generation for government by the ministry.”

In her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, urged all MDAs of the federal government to be proactive in handling PPP projects and to also ensure focus on projects that would generate high returns on investments, with a view to ploughing back the profits generated to the economy.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, in her office, Mrs Ibiene P. Roberts, the Head of Service implored MDAs to review the projects that have been lingering for too long and identify areas that the forum can be of assistance.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engr. Chidi Izuwah, noted that ICRC has continued to deliver its mandate, despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions across the country.

The Director General, who was represented by Mr. Mike Ohiani, commended the Ministry of Interior for hosting the fourth Quarter 2020 Session of the Forum.