Uche Usim, Abuja

Efforts to boost pilots training at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State, gained traction on Friday, as the federal government formally received six new aircraft in Austria, which will be delivered to the college in three weeks.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika made the disclosure on his verified Tweeter handle on Friday.

He said: “Just received, in Austria, six new state-of-the-art aircraft for NCAT, Zaria. To be delivered within three weeks.

“In our effort to catch up with technology inline with our approved roadmap. Our efforts has earned Zaria the status of ICAO regional training center of excellence”.

In April 2017, NCAT acquired a brand new Diamond D42 NG, a next generation aircraft meant to boost pilot’s training and restocking its fleet.

Within the same period, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Global Aviation Training (GAT) recognized it as the training institution with the highest number of trained instructors and ICAO courses.

Similarly, one of NCAT’s management staff, Mr. Dauda Yahaya was elected as ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Steering Committee (TPSC) member in recognition of total commitment of the institution’s training activities in line with global standards.

Same year, NCAT also bagged the ICAO GAT award in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the GAT and TRAINAIR PLUS Symposium.

The Rector/Chief Executive of NCAT, Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed thanked the global aviation body for the honour and inspiring recognition of NCAT’s success.

He was elated that the ICAO Global Aviation Training (GAT) office at the event also allotted NCAT more training courses such as: Government safety inspector airworthiness– Air – Operator and approved Maintenance Organization Certification; Government Safety Inspector Operations – Air Operator Certification Course and Government Safety Inspector Personnel Licensing Course and Dangerous Goods Part 1.