From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, on Thursday, announced the reconstitution of a team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU).

This, it said, was part of measures to bring lasting solution to periodic industrial actions by the University lecturers under the umbrella of ASUU.

Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, in a statement indicated that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, will inaugurate the team in Abuja next week.

He said the Minister agreed that there was urgent need to speedily bring to conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace on our campuses.

He announced that Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs, Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, will serve as Chairman of the Federal Government renegotiation team.

Members of the team are Lawrence Patrick Ngbale, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Wukari, Taraba State representing the North East; Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi representing South West; Senator Chris Adighije, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Lokoja, representing the South East.

Others are Prof. Olu Obafemi Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, representing the North-Central; Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu, Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology, representing North West; and Barr. Matthew B. Seiyefa, Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, representing South South.

He encouraged all advisers and observers in the Federal Government/University based Unions 2009 agreements renegotiation team to attend the inauguration.