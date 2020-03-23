Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of three permanent secretaries with “immediate effect.”

The redeployment was contained in a circular signed by the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

According to the circular, Jalal Ahmed Arabi, formerly of the State House, has been reassigned to Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development.

Tijjani ldris Umar formerly of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, has been moved to State House

The third official, Sabi’u Zakari, has been moved to Ministry of Defence.

The circular stated that the deployment takes immediate effect and the handing and taking over processes should be completed on or before the 5th of April 2020.

It further noted that the most senior director in the Ministry of Transportation will oversee the affairs of the office of the Permanent Secretary pending the appointment/posting of a substantive one.