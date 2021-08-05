From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government has redeployed 300 hundred staff at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

According to a statement issued by the Fund’s Spokesperson, Mrs Ijeoma Okoronkwo on Tuesday, the exercise was the second phase of the strategic repositioning of the Fund as authorized by the Presidential Report to execute a strategic reform and change management plan that will see the Fund stabilized and secure the much needed public confidence, following the allegations of misappropriation and embezzlement of funds levelled against its past Management.

Okoronkwo said the first phase of the strategic reform was to reconstitute the Executive Management that saw Dr Michael Akabogu, Mrs Maureen Allagoa, Mrs Temitope Akinwale and Mr Modu Gana as members of the Executive Management serving as Managing Director/CE, Executive Director Administration, Executive Director Finance &Accounts, and Executive Director Operations respectively.

Among the senior Management staff who were redeployed and posted to serve at the Fund recently are: Mr Zwolda Ponkop, formerly General Manager Audit & Inspectorate posted to Finance department as General Manager/ Head of Finance, Mr Babatundo Adogoko, a Deputy General Manager and former acting Head of the Lagos Corporate Office redeployed to Head tho Investment & Treasury Management, Mr Nasir Mohammed, an Assistant General Manager Kaduna Regional Office redeployed to ICT Head Office as the Head of Department, Mr Lateef Musa, formerly General Manager Enforcement posted to Lagos Regional Office as theRegional Manager, Mr Geoffrey Otokito, formerly Deputy General Manager APRD redeployed to serve as Regional Manager Portharcourt Region and Mrs Ijeoma Oji- Okoronkwo, formerly General Manager SERVICOM redeployed as General Manager and Head of Corporate Affairs.

“The exercise which had been duly communicated to staff saw the redistribution of 300 out of the over 5000 staff strength of the Fund. These staff were redeployed across various departments, branches and regions across the Federation after a careful consideration of their core competencies, skills andualifications.

“All officers affected are encouraged to make good use of the opportunity as the redeployments are targeted at improving productivity, retooling, relearning, capacity building and ensuring that all hands are on deck towards achieving the Mandate of the Fund.

“However, Management has commenced the compilation and processing of relocation allowances for all redeployed staff to ensure a seamless relocation.

“Management hopes that all staff will bring to bare their wealth of experience and competencies in the realization of the strategic reform and change management of the Fund.” The statement rea

