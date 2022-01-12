From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has debunked claims on social media that the organisation’s database had been hacked by some individuals.

There were social media reports on Monday that hackers had attacked NIMC’s database and stolen over three million National Identity Numbers of Nigerians.

In a statement by its Spokesperson on Tuesday, Kayode Adegoke, NIMC informed the public that its servers were not breached but were fully optimised at the highest international security levels as the custodian of the most important national database for Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The statement quoted the Director-General of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, as guaranteeing Nigerians that the Commission had undertaken great measures to ensure that the nation’s database was optimally secured.

He said “As the custodian of the foundational identity database for Africa’s most populous nation, NIMC has gone to great lengths to ensure the nation’s database is adequately secured and protected especially given the spate of cyber-attacks on networks across the world.

“Over the years, through painstaking efforts, NIMC has built a robust and credible system for Nigeria’s identity database. The Commission and its infrastructure are certified to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard which are revalidated annually.