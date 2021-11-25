The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has completed rehabilitation of two township roads in Ikorodu as part of its Federal Constituency projects in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two road projects were awarded to LRB Global Investment Ltd, and JRB Construction Co. Ltd. at a total cost of N498 million.

NAN reports that the first road, comprising Ayanbadejo and Alhaji Ajoke Oduyebo Streets is 1.1 km in length, while the second road, also measuring 1.1 km, is made up of Kaz Avenue, Ajeboriogbon and Nike Olubodu Streets.

FRC South-West Zonal Team leader, Mrs Victoria Adiwu, told NAN during a visit to the projects in Ikorodu on Wednesday that the two roads were completed in October and had been opened for the users.

“The contractors of the two projects have been so generous, going to site without collecting any money from government before completing the roads project.

“The beneficiaries of the road have commended government efforts for boosting their sales due to good road provided for them.

“One challenge we are facing here is about the maintenance of the road by the end users because we discover that the gutters by the road is already filled up with refuse,” Adiwu said.

She appealed to the community to ensure proper maintenance of the roads to protect them from being vandalised.

The Site Engineer, Mr Ibrahim

Muhammed, said the projects were completed within three months, adding that the contractors faced challenges of hoodlums and cultists before the intervention of community leaders.

FRC is an institutional response to the quest for a regime of prudent, ethical and efficient management of public finances at all tiers of the government in Nigeria.

The commission’s main function is to monitor the implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act FRA, 2007.(NAN)