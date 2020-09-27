Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The deadlock that has dogged the power sector since May this year, over the retirement of the president of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), Dr Chris Okonkwo, seems to be over with the reinstatement of the union’s president by the Federal Government, yesterday.

The letter of reinstatement was conveyed to the union in a letter dated September 25, 2020, ref: TCN/MD/CEO/01/8.0/Vol. 2/584/2020.

In a statement, the General Secretary of SSAEAC, Comrade Nnamdi Ajibo, expressed the appreciation of the union to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, for their principled and professional stance that culminated in the delivery of justice.

“Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) hereby expresses appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief, represented by the Honourable Ministers (Labour and Power), Permanent Secretary (Power), new Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), new Executive Directors and Directors (FMOP) for their principled and professional stance that culminated in the delivery of justice.

“We also appreciate the president and NAC members of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), National Executive Council (SSAEAC), teeming SSAEAC members and sympathisers, for standing firm in pursuit of justice in the intervening five months,” he said.

Recall that the former managing director of TCN, Mr Gur Mohammed, had in a letter dated 24/04/2020, terminated the appointment of Okonkwo, who was the general manager, Special Duties and president- general, SSAEAC, from the services of TCN, saying that his contract had lapsed since June 11, 2018.