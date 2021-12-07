The Federal Government on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to eradicating malnutrition in the country.

Mr Clement Agba, Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) stated this at the inauguration and joint ministerial press briefing of the 2021 Nigeria Nutrition Week in Abuja .

The theme of the 2021 Nigeria nutrition week is: “Food systems transformation for healthy diets and nutrition, our collective responsibility.”

Agba said the Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021 to 2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050 placed critical emphasis on strategic multi-sectoral interventions to address food and nutrition insecurity.

He said the National Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN) 2021 to 2025 was also approved by the Federal Executive Council in September this year and launched today.

He said that according to the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2018, Nigeria has an estimated 2.5 million children under the age of five suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

Agba said that under-nutrition has irreversible consequences on physical and cognitive development.

“ As part of other efforts to address malnutrition and related challenges in the country, the present administration in collaboration with state is considering an Operation Feed Yourself Initiative to encourage the establishment of urban farm, school and home garden.

“ The plans is one of the major plans arising from the United Nations backed Food System Dialogue to advance the fight against malnutrition and others are supporting farmers across the country,” the minister said.

Agba said that nutrition was not just an health issue, but about the potential of the next generation; saying “Let us ensure that every child has the opportunity to survive and thrive.”

The minister commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders for their commitment to the projects. (NAN)

