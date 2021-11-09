From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has once again reiterated her determination and commitment to protect all citizens in the country with a view to reducing the current security challenges bedeviling the country.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola stated this in Abuja yesterday during the inauguration of the Committee to study the recommendations and implementation strategies on strengthening internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Blessing Lere-Adams, Director Press, she said Aregbesola in his remarks titled; “A Quantum Leap on National Security”, said that the journey to the day’s event began with the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), on Strengthening Internal Security Framework and Community Policing in Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Committee observed that the absence of a National Security Policy and Strategy document as well as a Monitoring and Evaluation Framework on Internal Security has negatively affected the operations of the Internal Security Agencies in the country which therefore necessitated the directive of Mr. President to approve an Inter-Ministerial Committee with all relevant stakeholders on Internal Security” to be put in place.

Aregbesola stressed that one of the nine priority areas of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is to improve governance and provide security for all citizens.

“Therefore, it calls for all seriousness to provide the needed apparatus and security architecture to fight insecurity in the country”, said Aregbesola.

The Committee inaugurated has Seven Sub – Committee and their Terms of Reference (TOR).

These seven committees are;

The Committee to develop internal security Policy and strategy with the Interior Minister as Chairman;

Committee to Develop Mechanism for effective Synergy and Coordination among Internal Security Agencies and Adopt Community Policing as a National Strategy with the Police Affairs Minister as Chairman: Committee to Develop Comprehensive Monitoring and Evaluation Framework for Internal Security Operatives with the Permanent Secretary of Interior as Chairman; Committee on the Application of Appropriate Science, Technology and Innovation for Strengthening Internal Security, Management , including Forensic Satellite Imagery, Drones , CCTVs etc with the representative of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Innovation as Chairman; Committee on the Establishment of Internal Service Trust Fund with Permanent Secretary Ministry of Police Affairs as Chairman.

Others are: Committee on the Appropriate Devolution of Control of Resources along the chains of Command of Internal Security Agency with the Director General, National Drug Law & Enforcement Agency as Chairman; Committee to Innovate Funding Mechanism for upgrading Equipment, Holdings of Internal Security Agencies and for providing Needed Equipment for Security Agencies with the Inspector General, Nigeria Police Force as Chairman.

Aregbesola also empathically said ”I do not need to reiterate the seriousness of this assignment, providing security for lives and property of the citizens is the primary responsibility of Government. This is a mission on which we cannot afford to fail”.

The Minister said three things are clear in their mandate, the first is: “There must be a new and effective strategy of thinking that should be at least two steps ahead of these current challenges”.

He pointed out the recent incidences at the Correctional facilities, which are no longer internal insurrection by inmates but mass armed invasion from outside, stressing that a new strategy therefore must emerge to tackle these new challenges.

Second, he said is the issue of galvanizing resources –human, financial and technology, and the third centred on community policing .

The people he said are the primary agents in their security, and they must be socialized and well organized along that line, the people being in the first line of Defence, and noted that if the people are organised for their own security, it makes the work of security agencies easy.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr.Shuaib Belgore expressed appreciation to the Minister and the Executive Course (SEC) 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), for the Report and documents on Monitoring and Evaluation Framework on Internal Security that made President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

The Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Mr Ayuba Kabir, thanked all members that attended the inauguration and appreciated the Minister and the Permanent Secretary for ensuring a successful inauguration.

Other members of the Committee are officers from ONSA, NN, NA, NAF, DSS, OSGF, IPCR, FMST,NICOMSAT, FMDE and Brig, General, Udaya (rtd) NIPSS DG, Air Commodore I.J Ukeh, representative of Chief of Air Staff, Brig Gen. MK Ibrahim representative of Chief of Army Staff, Service Chiefs under Ministry of Interior and other personalities.