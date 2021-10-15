By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Federal Government says it remains committed to working with Nigeroia’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector.

This was even as it said that the launch of the EnterpriseNGR, will revitalise the Nigerian economy.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, made this known during the virtual formal launch of EnterpriseNGR in Lagos on Thursday.

Professor Osinbajo stated that the significance of EnterpriseNG..R was set to be huge as the group will be the leading voice in the transformation of the economy, adding that being a private sector driven initiative, the group will take a lead role in making the nation’s business environment more attractive and competitive.

According to him, the EnterpriseNGR initiative which is modeled after similar successful organizations in the United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore, seeks to transform Nigeria into Africa’s foremost center for financial services.

“There is a need to distinguish slightly that this is a more ambitious initiative and this group has a mandate of championing the transformation of the economy”, Osinbajo said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the government is open to engaging with EnterpriseNGR to aid the acceleration of the country’s economic transformation and improve its business terrain.

For her part, the Chief Executive Officer, EnterpriseNGR, Ms Obi Ibekwe, noted that the country’s FPS sector needs to be deepened and for that to happen, the FG must work with players in the FPS sector as well as other stakeholders. Ibekwe noted that the launch of the group is aimed at promoting and advocating for Nigeria’s FPS sector while adding that the group is set to catalyse the revitalization of the nation’s economy.

EnterpriseNGR is set to launch its inaugural program the “Youth of Enterprise” internship program which aims to recruit and onboard more than five thousand interns in its first year and according to Ibekwe, the goal is to place five thousand interns annually and scale this up to one hundred thousand over the next ten years.

“This effort reinforces our determination to contribute our quota towards resolving the unemployment problem in Nigeria.

