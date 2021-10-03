From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to supply necessary equipment and logistics to the Nigerian armed forces to carry out its constitutional responsibilities of protecting the country from criminal invasion.

The government has also promised to continue to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of military personnel were adequately taken care of.

Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (retd) gave the assurance at an Independence Dinner organised for members of the Armed Forces by the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The independence anniversary dinner was organised to honour members of the armed forces who had distinguished themselves in their military career, especially on war fronts.

Magashi, commending the military for its effort at ensuring that peace is restored to every part of the country, charged them to maintain the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the country at all times.

He equally commended the armed forces for sustaining the culture of military regimentation by organising the dinner, urging the military high command to make it an annual event.

‘I must assure you that your sacrifices to our dear nation are well noted by the federal government,’ he stated.

‘Your interest remains uppermost in his heart and will continue to ensure that you are provided with the necessary tools to efficiently execute assigned tasks.

‘The Ministry of Defence will sustain its support through the provision of adequate logistics and equipment that would assist you in restoring peace to our dear nation.

‘I will like to appreciate the commendable role played by the Armed Forces in the preservation and security of our fatherland from Independence to date.

‘The spectacular achievements of the security agencies in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, militancy and banditry, amongst others, are well recognised and appreciated.

‘While defending our country against all forms of threats, you are sometimes exposed to daunting challenges.

‘Many have paid the supreme price in the line of duty while some others survive with varying degrees of injuries and incapacitation.’

In his address, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapher, praised personnel of the armed forces who he said have continued to lay down their lives for Nigeria to be one indivisible nation and urged them to keep doing the good work of uniting the country.

A total of 24 personnel comprising 12 officers, including the Late Lieutenant Colonel Abuh Ali, Flight Lieutenant Dairo and 12 soldiers, were honoured for gallantry and professionalism and dedication to duty at the event held at the Army Head headquarters Command Officers’ mess,’ the minister said.

