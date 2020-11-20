Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, on Friday, announced the release of the first batch of admission into Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as Unity Colleges which is based on merit and states’ equality.

The release of the admission list was in compliance with the directive of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who directed that first batch of admissions should conducted 72 hours after the result of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCCE) was released.

A statement from Federal Ministry of Education, indicated that the result of the examinations and the admission list were transmitted to Principals of the Unity Colleges midweek by the Department of Basic and Secondary Education of the Ministry.

The statement which was signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Ben Goong, advised successful candidates to proceed to their chosen colleges to obtain their admission letter as from next week or use of approved channels to obtain that.

The statement thanked those involved in the process for ensuring that, within the stipulated time frame, both the merit based and equality of states’ admissions are ready.

The Ministry, thus congratulated the students and urged them to take their education seriously and also abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.