Charity Nwakudu, Abuja

The Federal Government took delivery of the 2019 National Common Entrance Examination (NCCE) into Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), otherwise known as Unity Schools, yesterday, and has released the criteria for candidates’ admission.

Government said 60 percent of the admissions would be on national merit, 30 percent on equal of states, and other factors would constitute 10 percent of admissions and added that candidates who applied for schools outside of their states of origin would be given preferential treatment and consideration in admission opportunities.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who received the result from the acting NECO Registrar, Abubakar Gana, in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the examination and students’ performance.

He commended NECO registrar and his team for not only successfully delivering on its assignment, but also, doing it expeditiously and announced that admission for successful candidates will commence on May 14, with the list of first batch of admissions made public by the first week of June. The minister added that supplementary admissions would take place between July 13-20, while the 104 unity schools would be opened for resumption, by the second week of September.

Meanwhile, the NECO boos, in his remarks, said 75, 832 candidates registered for the examination; 73, 347 sat for the examination while six candidates scored 191 points, which was the highest. He said the examination was written in 588 centres across Nigeria. Lagos State had highest number of candidates while Zamfara had the lowest.