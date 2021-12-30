From Uche Usim, Abuja

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), yesterday, disclosed that the federal government has released N16.67 billion for the payment of accrued pension rights to 2021 retirees of Treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Federal Government had earlier settled all arrears of accrued pension rights payments to the verified and enrolled retirees up to December 2020.

The development has elicited joy among the potential beneficiaries who have clamoured for the payment for some time running.