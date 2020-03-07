As the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads across the globe, the Federal Government of Nigeria at the weekend released N620 million, the second tranche of the funds needed to tackle the scourge. N364 million had earlier been released in February and this brings the total money spent to N984 million.

An aide of the Finance Minister, Tanko Abdullahi made the disclosure in a statement.

He said: “The approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds to tackle COVID-19 was an emergency and the process of releasing the fund was also an emergency as it was an unexpected expenditure. However, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had released the first tranche of N364 million sometime ago and the process of releasing the second tranche has been concluded with the release of N620 million this morning, bringing total release to N984 million”.

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, promised that the second tranche of the needed fund would be released today, which has been done, keeping to the promise”, he said.