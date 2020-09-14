Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the reopening of all domestic airports for flight operations.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who made the disclosure at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, however, said all international charter flights would still require government approval to operate.

Sirika explained that other private operated airports were to reopen after meeting the required measures against COVID-19 and clearance from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Agency ( NCAA.)

Said Sirika: “Regarding approvals for flights within the country, all airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports.

“However, those airports that are private airports – government-approved airports – the operators should check the safety status with the NCAA . Such airports like Jalingo, Uyo, Asaba, Gombe, Nasarawa, Damaturu, Osubi, etc. So, you won’t need any approvals from the minister, but you should kindly check the status of these airports with the NCAA which is normal.

“However, all flights out of the country and into the country that are private charter will still need approvals for those kinds of flights including technical stops.”

The minister added that talks were going on to reopen Nigeria airspace to some of the banned airlines and countries.

The minister had stated that the principle of reciprocity will be applied to countries who banned flights from Nigeria. Some of the countries which have already banned flights from Nigeria are in the European Union (EU) as the EU included Nigeria on the banned countries on the first of July, when they opened their airspace.

Air France, Lufthansa, Ethihad airlines, Air Rwanda, Air Namibia are all among airlines banned from coming into the country.

Meanwhile, the PTF has placed a six months travel ban on Nigerian passengers, who arrived the country and dodge the mandatory second COVID-19 test.

The PTF coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, reiterated this while speaking at the daily briefing on COVID-19, adding that foreigners, who failed to carryout the second COVID-19 test, would have their visas revoked while leaving the country.