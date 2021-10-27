From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reorganisation of the management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for effective service delivery.

The objective of the new structure of the authority is to enhance the implementation of the maintenance of FHA estates across the country which will generate new businesses and jobs in the construction industry in pursuance of the Federal Public Assets Maintenance policy approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The new structure of the authority has the following departments: Estates Services, Housing Finance and Accounts, Management Services, Project Implementation, Research and Innovation Development.

In a statement, the expansion of the management of the authority will bring a lot of advantages which include attraction of new investments in the construction of new estates across the country and generation of new jobs and businesses, in line with president’s promise of taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

