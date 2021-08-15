From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that 101 stranded Nigerians from Libya have successfully been repatriated.

The persons, who arrived in Abuja on Friday, according to a statement by Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, National Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, included 22 family members of slain members of terrorist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The statement entitled: ‘FG facilitates return of 101 stranded Nigerians’, said that the returnees were received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NIDCOM, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, National Emergency Management Agency, Department of State Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Port Health.

It also stated that “the stranded Nigerians include the 22 family members of suspected former members of ISIS that were killed in Libya, as well as their children.

“All evacuees came with negative PCR test for COVID-19, and landed at exactly 10:15 p.m at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport GAT wing, aboard Airforce C130.”