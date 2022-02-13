From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has picked holes in the analysis of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which recently said in its 2021 Article IV, that the Nigerian government could spend as much as 92.6 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing this year. Seconding the position of IMF is Agusto and Co., a Pan-African credit rating agency.

However, the DMO, in a statement released yesterday, explained that while Nigeria’s debt and debt service levels may have grown over the years, the reports of the two bodies failed to consider the challenges experienced by Nigeria in recent times; such as two recessions, sharp drop in revenues and security challenges.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The DMO was also uncomfortable with the analysis that skirted around the improvements in infrastructure, which have been achieved through borrowing, as well as the strong measures by the government to grow revenues.

The DMO reiterated the fact that the government was already implementing policies towards increasing revenues and developing infrastructure through Public Private Partnership arrangements, both of which will improve debt sustainability.

The DMO also noted that the Federal Government has active and regular engagements with the IMF on borrowing and debt management.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

As at the end of September, 2021, debt-servicing-to-revenue ratio stood at 76 per cent, implying that 76 kobo out of every N1 earned by the government was spent on payment of interest on debts.

IMF’s latest statement estimated the debt-servicing-to-consolidated revenue (total revenues of the government and its agencies) for 2021 and 2022 at 29 and 32.8 per cent respectively.

It also projected the public debt to grow by 117.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in 2022, just as inflation is to grow at an average rate of 14.3 per cent. Headline inflation rate closed last year at 15.63 per cent.

The Fund expected the country’s revenues and grants in the year to cap at seven per cent of total output.

Last year’s rate was estimated at 7.4 per cent, which is much higher than 6.3 per cent achieved in 2020.