From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the Republic of Benin, yesterday, met over boundary related issues.

The ministerial level meeting was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Aurélien Agbénonci.

Speaking after the meeting, Onyeama said both countries had very positive and fruitful deliberations on three areas.

Onyeama added that the meeting was basically to agree on the modality to resolve everything, not to be too legalistic, but as brotherly countries, to find sensible solutions.

“And that is what we have been able to do today to agree on how to go forward and how to arrive at a win-win really for both sides,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama further said both countries have been able to identify a roadmap such that by the end of this year, there will be agreeable solutions to all the issues.

Also speaking, Agbénonci said both countries met to find solutions to issues relating to the borders between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

“Benin and Nigeria cannot be in any confrontation concerning the borders. We are very close, the geography puts us together, but the culture and history as well.

“So, my impression is that we find very interesting, positive solutions and interests of our two countries in the interest of our population,” Agbénonci said.

On her part, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the meeting looked at issues in two of the areas affected in Ogun State and was pleased with the steps agreed at the meeting for the complete resolution of the border areas that are unclear in Ogun State.