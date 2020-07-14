Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was laying a solid foundation for lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next decade through the Medium-Term National Development Plans (MTNDPs 2021-2025 and 2026-2030) and the long-term perspective plan, otherwise known as Agenda 2050.

Agba said the MTNDPs were anchored on President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, while the perspective long-term plan would help to consolidate on the exit strategy and the plan to build economic prosperity for the nation and its citizenry.

He spoke on Monday when the House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development led by its Chairman, Hon. Olododo Abdulganiyu Saka, visited the ministry in pursuance of its oversight function.

According to Agba, “The planning process will involve participation from sub-nationals (State and Local Governments), major political parties, National Assembly, youth and women organizations and other relevant stakeholders.”

He said that the long-term plan would be developed by the Steering Committee chaired by investment banker and economist, Mr Atedo Peterside and would be co-chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Samshuna Ahmed, who would interface between the Steering Committee and the Government.

He explained that the Technical Working Groups (TWGs) and the Central Working Group (CWG) under the coordination of Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, Dr Sarah Alade, had already been inaugurated, pointing out that a presidential approval for an inauguration date for the Steering Committee was being awaited. The minister stated that President Buhari had approved the commencement of the institutional process of emplacing a successor plan to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020), which would come to an end in December this year.