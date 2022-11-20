From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has said that the President Buhari- led administration will continue in its efforts at revamping the education sector.

The Minister, who disclosed this assured that the federal government under President Buhari will not relent to continually invest in the sector.

Adamu made the remarks at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti during the 45th founding anniversary and 18th combined convocation ceremony of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

At the ceremony, a total of 13,677 of students of Higher National Diploma and National Diploma of three graduating sets of the institution from 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions were gormally turned out

Also, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Mrs Modupe Babalola, the wife of a Legal Icon, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN), two alumni of the institution, Surv Babatunde Fakologbon and Dr. Rotimi Ibidapo were garlanded with the Fellowship Awards of the institution during the ceremonies.

Represented by the Director of Technology and Science department of the Ministry, Mrs Grace Jakko, the minister, however, said that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of funding education, calling on well-to- do Nigerians to support government in the development of the sector.

He said, “Federal Government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is conscious of its constitutional responsibilities.

” To this cause, the Government has invested and still investing heavily in both physical and infrastructural development in the Technical Education sector in the quest to make quality Technical Education available to our teeming youths.

“This is borne out of the recognition that quality Technology Education is the bedrock of the Technical and Economic Development of any country”.

Adamu who noted that the Polytechnic is fulfilling the objectives for which it was established said, ” I urged all institution to strategize and find ways of enhancing their revenue base to complement government funds.

“I also call on well- meaning individuals to assist the Polytechnic in sponsoring projects and programmes that would enhance effective teaching and learning”.

He added that Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Federal Ministry of Education and National Board For Technical Education (NBTE) had embarked on series of intervention projects to revamp and revitalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

The Rector, Dr Dayo Hephzibah Oladebeye, attributed the continuous existence, progress and success of the institution not only to the support of students and members of staff but also to the support received from the Federal Government.

Oladebeye said despite daunting challenges in revitalizing the educational sector, the desire and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to continually ensure excellence and quality assurance is being vigorously pursued.

“This further strengthened the initial resolve of this administration to continue to strive for the best and achieve the best in all spheres of our engagement and to keep the flag of sound academic delivery flying in the institution”.

Advising the graduands, Oladebeye, who said they have what it takes to succeed urged them to imbibe hard work to better their future.

“Try as much as possible to continue to develop your individual competencies in this ever-changing world especially by leveraging on the advancement in technology to upgrade yourself in your chosen careers”.